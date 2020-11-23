Holiday Movies Are Back- Here’s What to Watch

WIBX's movie reviewer is back! Willie Waffle has an unbelievable ability to pick the movies worth watching. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced people out of theaters and on to Netflix. Now, movies are back and here's what to look for as Thanksgiving weekend approaches.

These movies are worthy of review, according to Waffle. He'll be watching each of these movies this week for a review on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m..

The Picks

Hillbilly Elegy - Ron Howard directed starring Amy Adams as a mom struggling with life and her son who seems to be on the verge of escaping all of the family's problems.

Fat Man - Mel Gibson is Santa Claus being pursued by an evil assassin Walter Goggins.

Christmas on the Square - Dolly Parton has to save the day and the town when a wealthy woman tries to sell it all.

Tune in Wednesday at 8:15 to see what Willie thinks of these movies.