Keeler Show Notes for Friday, April 24th, 2020

Friday, April 24th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- A new FOX News Poll has Biden slightly ahead of Trump in Florida. To break it down we speak with Tonya J. Powers (FNR).

7 AM Hour

- The Fountainhead Group in New York Mills is a manufacturer that produces a number of products, including aerosol applicators. George Mitchellmany of the locally made applicators are being used around the globe druring the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Join us Wednesday May 6, 2020 for MV at Home, a concert featuring local and national acts, to be simulcast LIVE on TV and radio. Keeler makes the announcement with Karen Carey and Steve Ventura.

- MVHS Dr Kent Hall fields questions on anything and everything COVID-19.

8 AM Hour

- It's been a stressful few weeks, but this week Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is especially frustrated. He's had issues with Governor Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this week.

- We catch up with Senator Joe Griffo. There has been a lot going on and the state is battling with when to open the economy back up.

