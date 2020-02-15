Keeler Show Notes for Friday, February 14th, 2020

Friday, February 14th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Lots of money will be spent on Valentine's Day, especially by Millennials. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) gives us a breakdown on Top Selling Candy by State and money spent on the day.

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about the jury foreman in the Roger Stone case who released several social media posts that were anti-Trump.

- Want to know about all the movies being released this weekend? Why not Willie?

Downhill - Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfuss escape an avalanche but rethink their family life. (1.5 Waffles)

Sonic the Hedgehog - He lands on Earth and needs to avoid becoming a science experiment. (1 Waffle)

Fantasy Island - A horror version of the TV show. (0 Waffles)

7 AM Hour

- George Phillips is still running for the Republican nomination in the race for NY-22. He joins us this morning to react to the endorsement of Claudia Tenney by President Trump.

8 AM Hour

- Utica College Men's Ice Hockey returns to the Adirondack Bank Center this weekend and we get a little preview from Head Coach Gary Heenan.

- Mark Mowers is a native son who is living the hockey life. Originally from Whitesboro he's now scouting for the NHL. He's in with us to catch up.