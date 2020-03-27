Keeler Show Notes for Friday, March 27th, 2020

Friday, March 27th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The weekly unemployment claims surged to a record number 3.28 million. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) joins us this morning and tells us numbers could be hire due to people who didn't file.

- With several people staying home, At-Home projects are on the rise. Well, they should be. Jim from Curtis Lumber talks about a number of things you could do to your home while self-isolating.

- What's Willie been watching? Our movie reviewer tells us what to do while movie theaters are shut down.

7 AM Hour

- Several Correctional Officers are concerned the spread of COVID-19 could increase due to the prison system. NYSCOPBA Central Region VP Bryan Hluska calls in to express his concerns about the safety of COs, prison staff, their families and the general public.

- We are very grateful to have another daily update from Dr. Kent Hall. He is the Chief Physician Executive at MVHS and he tells us what the latest information is you need to know during the COVID-19 crisis. He also takes questions from listeners.

8 AM Hour

- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente joins us this morning to answer a few questions regarding the COVID-19 status in the county. He also defends his position on not releasing ages or locations of confirmed cases.

- Naegele is not allowed in studio, so he's drinking from home. We talk about how he's handling the COVID crisis.