Keeler Show Notes for Friday, May 1st, 2020

Friday, May 1st, 2020

6 AM Hour

- We speak with a man name Roger Chamberlain who was brought to St. Elizabeth's Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was later told a nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

7 AM Hour

- We continue speaking with Roger Chamberlain. He is under mandatory quarantine after suffering a heart attack and undergoing surgery at St. Elizabeth's.

- We speak with Dr. Kent Hall and just when we think we've run out of questions for him, we think of more.

8 AM Hour

- New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul calls in with another update on the state's planning and handling going forward regarding COVID-19. We're honored to have her this morning.

- We have been eager to speak with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente as today at noon the order goes into effect for every Oneida County resident to wear a mask in a public place.

