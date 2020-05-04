Keeler Show Notes for Friday, May 1st, 2020
Friday, May 1st, 2020
6 AM Hour
- We speak with a man name Roger Chamberlain who was brought to St. Elizabeth's Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was later told a nurse tested positive for COVID-19.
7 AM Hour
- We continue speaking with Roger Chamberlain. He is under mandatory quarantine after suffering a heart attack and undergoing surgery at St. Elizabeth's.
- We speak with Dr. Kent Hall and just when we think we've run out of questions for him, we think of more.
8 AM Hour
- New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul calls in with another update on the state's planning and handling going forward regarding COVID-19. We're honored to have her this morning.
- We have been eager to speak with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente as today at noon the order goes into effect for every Oneida County resident to wear a mask in a public place.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------