Keeler Show Notes for Friday, May 22nd, 2020

Friday, May 22nd, 2020

7 AM Hour

- The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica area have teamed up to create the COVID-19 Community Grant and it has shifted its focus. We speak with John Swann of the Community Foundation for details.

- We always enjoy speaking with Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He joins us this morning as he does every morning to answer any of our questions. Just when we think we've run out of questions we think of more.

8 AM Hour

- We speak with Congressman Anthony Brindisi regarding Rep. Tom Emmer's interview yesterday and he takes listener questions. He really takes time to talk about his decision to vote for the 'Heroes Act' passed by The House.

- Local Illusionist Leon Etienne will be on National TV this weekend, again. He has several appearances scheduled and we will see him often. He speaks to us about it.

- We end the week once again speaking with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente regarding the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend and next phase of reopening.

