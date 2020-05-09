Keeler Show Notes for Friday, May 8th, 2020

Friday, May 8th, 2020

7 AM Hour

- House Republicans are launching a task force to investigate China and the growing scrutiny over the Coronavirus response. Jon Decker joins us this morning with a report on what this will look like. He also discusses the dropping of Michael Flynn's case by the DOJ.

- It was a rough day for Oneida County when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. We speak with Dr. Kent Hall about what the large increase in positive cases could mean for MVHS. He also answers other COVID-19 related questions.

8 AM Hour

- CNY native Leon Etienne is teaming up with MVCC to entertain local folks digitally. He talks about what magic he has up his sleeve during COVID-19.

- The numbers were concerning out of Oneida County yesterday and we have the opportunity to speak with County Executive Anthony Picente. What more do we know about this greenhouse in Madison County?

