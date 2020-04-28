Keeler Show Notes for Monday, April 27th, 2020

Monday, April 27th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- VP Mike Pence says he hopes COVID-19 will be behind us by Memorial Day. We get a report on the weekend from Rachel Sutherland (FNR).

- Dr. Meg calls-in to clear up confusion about what antibody testing is being offered at LabCorp in Utica.

7 AM Hour

- We get a call from our friend Jay the Flight Attendant. He is in line at the Primary Urgent Care to get his COVID-19 antibody test.

- John Swann is with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. He not only talks about a continued need for local non-profits and small businesses. We talk to John about the MV COVID-19 Fund Grants and he shares his experience fighting COVID-19.

- Another week under quarantine and for another week we will speak with MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall. We have a lot of questions for him, especially after another weekend.

8 AM Hour

- There are still a lot of questions about PPE and the federal government's response during the COVID-19 crisis. We take your questions for Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

- Jeff Stone calls in with drive-thru dishes at Babes at Harber Point and Kookie's Q.

- Nick Abdounader sings the National Anthem to end the show.

