Keeler Show Notes for Monday, January 6th, 2020

Monday, January 6th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The tensions with Iran are high after the assassination of General Soleimeni and Trump has threatened 52 targets in Iran if they retaliate. Simon Owen of Fox News Radio breaks it all down and gives us a good sense of what's happening in the region.

- Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for the Impeachment trial of President Trump to begin as soon as this week. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk to us about the latest on that front.

7 AM Hour

- Michael Mott is a New Hartford native and a composer! He's written several musicals and his latest is in need of some assistance. It's called 'In The Light: A Faustian Tale' and is seeking support through an Indiegogo Campaign.

- Fran Manfredo is the head of Sotera Investigative Group which trains companies and people in a number of areas. We specifically talk to him this morning about defense in an attack by an active shooter or other forms, like the recent stabbings at a Hanukkah celebration and the Texas church shooting.

8 AM Hour

- Mark Kelso breaks down the Bills loss in Houston. What happened to Josh Allen? And what Buffalo can take from this season.

- Cindy Chan Phillips Nutrition. Get your diet back on track after the holiday eating season.

- Herkimer County is on the verge of more industry in a new business park property. We speak with the IDA Director, John Piseck.