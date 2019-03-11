Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 11th, 2019

Monday, March 11th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about Trump's weekend in review!

7 AM Hour

- Marques Phillips is the son of the late Bill Phillips. Bill was a councilman who passed away at the age of 62 from Pancreatic Cancer.

8 AM Hour

- Matt Lee is the Head Coach of the Herkimer College Men's Basketball team. He's on this morning to talk about their bid into the NJCAA 2019 Tournament.

- Scott Reib is a Legal Analyst and he's on this morning to discuss the Facebook Status of "Divorced." He answers why Millennials "killed" how you decouple in the Digital Age.