Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 11th, 2019
6 AM Hour
- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about Trump's weekend in review!
7 AM Hour
- Marques Phillips is the son of the late Bill Phillips. Bill was a councilman who passed away at the age of 62 from Pancreatic Cancer.
8 AM Hour
- Matt Lee is the Head Coach of the Herkimer College Men's Basketball team. He's on this morning to talk about their bid into the NJCAA 2019 Tournament.
- Scott Reib is a Legal Analyst and he's on this morning to discuss the Facebook Status of "Divorced." He answers why Millennials "killed" how you decouple in the Digital Age.