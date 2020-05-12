Keeler Show Notes for Monday, May 11th, 2020

Monday, May 11th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- What's on tap for Congress this week? Also, members of the White House task force may have been exposed to COVID-19. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to discuss these stories.

7 AM Hour

- Vincent "Jim" Bono joins us this morning to explain the two names and he gives an update on Herkimer County's COVID-19 situation. He also discusses their plan for Phase 1 reopening.

- Another week under lock-down lends another week of knowledge from MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall. He generously offers his time once again to answer any and all COVID-19 questions.

8 AM Hour

- One local primary care physician is using UV rays to disinfect his office. Dr. Richard Chmielewski from the Falcon Clinic calls in this morning to describe the process.

- We get an update from Jon Decker of Fox News Radio on President Trump's weekend and the latest news on potential COVID-19 exposures at the White House.

