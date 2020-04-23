Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The delivery of donated masks from Utica Mack to first responders and front line workers happened yesterday. Tom Heiland joins us to explain who got masks.

- The Utica OD took up the issues of public meetings in the village of Ilion. We talk to Village Board Member Chuck Lester about a spat between he and a constituent.

7 AM Hour

- What sort of impact is homeschooling having on a child's education and development. We probably won't know for a while, but Pediatrician Dr. Marc Ritter gives his take based on what he's hearing from parents. He believes teachers and education workers are doing an amazing job, but how detrimental is it for kids to not be in their normal school environment?

- We take daily questions and get an update from Dr. Kent Hall on COVID-19. He has been very generous with his time and knowledge and we appreciate it.

8 AM Hour

- We missed Jamie Tuttle yesterday for the 50th annual Earth Day, but we're talking with her for a belated Earth Day chat and what people can do to continue recycling. She's with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority and she talks about how they're dealing with this crisis.

- We are honored to have on the phone Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. He is on this morning to weigh in on the latest national stories making news and to promote his new book, Shakedown.

- Naegele wraps it up with a new Craft Beer of the Week!

We end the show as we have been, with the National Anthem. Today our singer is Marina Cascini.

