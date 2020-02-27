Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, February 27th, 2020
Thursday, February 27th, 2020
6 AM Hour
- President Trump scored a major victory in court this week allowing him to go after Sanctuary cities. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to report on the specifics.
7 AM Hour
- Tuesday nights debate saw Democrat Presidential candidates mainly talking over one another. What did John Zogby think of it? He tells us because we ask him.
- Martha MacCallam of Fox News is on with us this morning to talk about her new book, 'Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima.'
8 AM Hour
- Dr. Richard Chmielewski is the owner and founder of the Falcon Clinic. He demonstrates an osteopathic technique for knee pain.
- Naegele brings in a brand new beer that even he hasn't tried. We all like it. It's kind of a magic trick! It's Super Soft IPA from Sloop Brewing in the Hudson Valley!
Some parting shots from Richard!