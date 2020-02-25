Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, February 25th, 2020

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Joe Biden has a slight lead going into the South Carolina primary. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to deliver a preview report for us.

- The Gabby Cabby is Peter Franklin and he lives and works in New York City! He delivers his weekly True Tales LIVE from the Big Apple!

7 AM Hour

- Over the weekend two snowmobile riders had to self-rescue after their sled fell through the thin ice. Triple T Towing and Underwater Recovery arrived on scene to recover the submerged sled. We talk with Derek from Triple T about his business and what it involves.

8 AM Hour

- There is a campaign underway to keep tobacco out of the hands of kids. Matt Myers is the President of Tobacco Free Kids and he's on this morning to talk about it and give us some statistics.

- Congressman Brindisi announced yesterday that he will seek re-election in the race for NY-22. Former Congresswoman Tenney was recently endorsed by President Trump on Twitter. What does Luke Perry of Utica College think of all of it?