Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, March 31st, 2020

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Who will be getting a government stimulus check? There are so many factors that go into this, but Tonya J. Powers (FNR) breaks it all down for us.

- North Korea says the U.S. clearly doesn't want nuclear talks. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) reports on the latest on another enemy facing America.

- The Gabby Cabby is living in the epicenter and we get our weekly report from him. Peter Franklin gives his take on living in New York City.

7 AM Hour

- We wanted to get the thoughts on the stimulus package from a CPA. David Wojnas is a senior partner with Fitzgerald, DiPietro and Wojnas. He breaks down the numbers and qualifications for who will get a check and who will not.

- Have questions for Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS? We speak with him every day at 7:35 a.m. If you missed him this morning, you can call again tomorrow. 315-736-0186.

8 AM Hour

- What are the political impacts of COVID-19? Utica College Center of Public Affairs and Election Research founder and author of NY-22 Minute Luke Perry provides his analysis.

- A new event is in the works called "Social From A Distance." The guy putting it together is our friend Tim Hardiman from 'The Tailor and the Cook.'