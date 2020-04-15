Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

Wednesday, April 14th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- In a not so surprising move former President Barack Obama has endorsed his former VP Joe Biden for President. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) joins us to give the latest report on that bit of news.

7 AM Hour

- Were changes made to bail reform in the New York State budget good enough this year? Oneida County District Attorney says no. We speak with him about his thoughts on not only bail-reform, but discovery too.

- It has been the most valuable resource having MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall each morning at this time to give people an update on the latest COVID-19 developments.

8 AM Hour

- For the first time we are speaking with Dr. Andrew Bushnell from Rome Memorial Hospital. We get his take on the latest with COVID-19 and he discusses a new potential break-through they're assisting with in conjunction with Upstate.

- It's been a wild news week and it's only half done! We get the latest information from the Hill from Ryan Nobles of CNN.

- We end the show today Anna Zumbrun singing the National Anthem