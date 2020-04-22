Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Senate passed a bill Tuesday providing more money for the SBA loan program to benefit small businesses. We get a report on that from Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio.

7 AM Hour

- There is still a race going on for the Congressional seat representing NY-22. The seat is currently held by Democrat Anthony Brindisi and former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is the challenger. We spoke with her this morning about COVID-19 and Brindisi and Biden.

- A wealth of information has been provided to us by MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall. We continue to have him on to answer our questions and listener questions about COVID-19.

8 AM Hour

- A Notre Dame High School student is doing something pretty cool to help front line medical workers. He is raising funds to feed them and at the same time helping local businesses. You can help out by donating to Luke Putelo's GoFundMe page.

- We speak with Ryan Nobles about his big announcement. He has a new assignment and it's pretty big, he's now covering the Trump re-election campaign. We also play a clip from our convo with "Trump" about him and we read some critical emails.

Robert DiCarlo sings our National Anthem today!