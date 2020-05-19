Leon Etienne Returns to National Spotlight on Friday

Mind blowing illusionist Leon Etienne returns to national television later this week as he is set to appear on the CW's 'Master's of Illusion.'

The Utica native has already been featured on NBC's 'America's Got Talent,' and the CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us,' along with a visit on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.' On Friday night, Etienne will entertain and amaze during 'Master's of Illusion', which airs at 8:00 p.m. EST.

A release from the international star says he filmed several 'routines' for the show back in January, which will be airing on different 'Master's of Illusion' episodes over next several months.

“I’m so excited to return to the national television spotlight. Right now the world needs magic more than ever. I’m so happy to know that families all over the country will be tuning in to escape reality for just a bit and enjoy my magic. I’m honored to be featured alongside some of the best magicians in world,” Etienne said in the release.

“Masters of Illusion” is produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain on The CW Network.

