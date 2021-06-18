Local Documentary on Rome NAACP Previews This Weekend

Veteran videographer Rick E. Lewis has spent the last year working on a documentary to tell the story of the Rome, NY chapter of the NAACP, and he's not done.

Lewis told WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday COVID slowed him down, but he's gained so many additional contacts that he needs to complete those interviews before he's done. So, this weekend he'll show a 30 minute preview of the soon to come documentary. The documentary preview that will be featured at Cinema Capitol on Friday June 18 and Saturday at 7pm and also airing on the WKTV CBS affiliate on Saturday at 7pm (simulcast on WKTV.com).

Lewis said his investigation into the NAACP chapter has taken him down many roads, and different highways as well, as he's traveled around the country to complete in-person interviews. He says he's not sure when the project will be completed, but he knows there has to be a deadline or else, the search for content will never end. He says this weekend's preview will give people a great idea of what's to come.

On Friday and Saturday, June 18th and 19th at 7:00 pm they will be screening the new documentary preview before the feature length documentary, “NATIONTIME” which tells the story of the 1972 Black Political Convention, a mirror to the national discussion of race and the era of the civil rights movement that our local NAACP branch was borne out of. NATIONTIME collects black voices from across the political spectrum, among them Jesse Jackson, Dick Gregory, Coretta Scott King, Richard Hatcher, Amiri Baraka, Charles Diggs, and H. Carl McCall. Narrated by Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, the film was considered too militant for television broadcast at the time and has since circulated only in an edited 58-minute version. This new 4K restoration from IndieCollect, with funding from Jane Fonda and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, returns the film to its original 80-minute length and visual quality. The new extended version will be shown this weekend.

In celebration of Juneteenth, the NAACP Rome Branch and Cinema Capitol are offering free admission to both showtimes Friday June 18 at 7:00pm and Saturday, June 19th at 7pm.

