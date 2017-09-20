Madison County Man Wanted By State Police
A Madison County man wanted by New York State Police is one of the subjects of "Warrant Wednesday."
31-year old William Sabad is wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Town of Sullivan Court.
He's accused of of striking and choking a woman until the point of unconsciousness during a domestic incident in July Sabad is charged with strangulation and harassment
Anyone with information on Sabad's whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.