Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival Falls to COVID-19

The 2020 Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is the latest event to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the event said due to the on-going uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and the NYS guidelines, the festival committee decided that the event should be not be held this year. The festival was scheduled for September 12th in Little Falls.

"Committee members are grateful to the thousands of people who have attended the popular event for the last 19 years. The approximately 100 vendors showcase the very best of local garlic, food products, seasonal produce and so much more. MVGHF is extremely proud to be able to support and encourage those growers and producers and will promote them online during 2020."

Photo provided by Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival.

The 2021 event will be held on 9-11-21, the 20th anniversary of the festival's founding and also the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. The MVGHF festival committee has begun its planning for what they are calling "the best festival ever" with special acknowledgement for those lost in the 9-11 attacks.

Follow the Garlic and Herb festival online at Instagram, Facebook and www.mvghf.com for updates and general information about their vendors.