70 Year Old Still Missing After 4 Weeks; Last Seen In Upstate NY

If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help.

A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.

For four straight weeks, an investigative team of over 100 people from across the state have searched for Patricia's where-a-bouts. They spent the first two weeks searching around Fair Haven, not coming up with any trace of her.

Not only have they looked on foot, but they've used other resources as well. Investigators have shown search dogs her scent, but have still come up with no answers. They've even used sonar on the waters of Lake Ontario, from Fair Haven to Sodas Bay, but still have nothing.

The investigation team was most recently searching around her second home in Fulton. Her family is hoping she is somewhere in that region (Hannibal, Sterling, Oswego, Fair Haven, Fulton), but understand she could be anywhere at this point.

Law enforcement say they are going to put a hold on the search soon, unless they get a credible source. Fulton and Fair Haven residents are advised to check their doorbell camera or security footage from June 29th or 30th to see if she happened to walk by your house.

If you see anyone that resembles Patricia, you're asked to dial 911 so they can inform the police. The family is grateful for those already on the lookout and helping share their flyer.

