Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!

Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than the record set in 1948. There was also a record overnight low at 68, making it the warmest November night ever since records began in the late 1800s.

It was a record weekend for Syracuse too. Temperatures on Saturday reached 77, breaking the old record of 73° in 2015. It went all the way up to 80 on Sunday, 5 degrees warmer than the 1948 record.

The average temperature for this time of year is around 50 during the day and 35 overnight. Someone must have forgotten to tell Mother Nature. But not many are complaining.

Winter is Coming

Unfortunately, the warm weather isn't going to hang around much longer. Although we will have temperatures near 60 for the next couple of days, snow showers are in the forecast for the weekend.

A big pattern change back to below average temperatures is becoming more likely for our area heading into next weekend and the following week (Nov 13-19th). The air may promote lake effect rain and snow showers Saturday night through Sunday night. Exact locations impacted will depend on the wind direction.

Long Range Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Election Day: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8 AM. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Veterans Day: A chance of showers after 2 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

