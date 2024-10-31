Trick or treat!

Where's the best place to get something sweet?

A fun study of the nation's top candy capitals pitted states against each other to see which are the best equipped at satisfying sweet tooth cravings.

Shocking absolutely no one, New York made the top 5.

Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey's Raises Prices 8 Percent Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Pricelisto, a price-tracking website, wanted to find out how many candy stores each state has and compared them to their total population.

For those curious, there are approximately 23,667 dedicated candy stores nationwide.

In the end, only a handful of states had a large enough density of sweet shops to satisfy the sugar-crazed masses.

While Vermont took the #1 spot because, obviously, they are drowning in maple sugar stores. In fact, it was found they have 12.2 candy stores per 100,000 residents.

Traditional Means Still Used For Making Maple Syrup Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

New Hampshire, for similar reasons, claimed second place with 10.63 candy stores per 100,000 residents.

Maine followed behind in third place, with an average of 9.74 candy stores per 100,000 residents.

New York bucked the maple sugar trend with a fourth place finish, thanks to the state having a whopping 1,782 dedicated sweet shoppes statewide. This is the second-highest number of candy stores anywhere, aside from California.

Read More: Find 2 Famous Candy Stores Just Steps Apart at This CNY Village

Based on our insane number of candy stores and dense population, it was found the Empire State has about 9.11 candy stores per 100,000 residents.

While a lot of the candy focus seems to be on New York City, those of us living Upstate know something these city dwellers don't.

We are home to some of the best candy stores in the world.

Take a Look!! 12 Mouthwatering Upstate New York Candy Stores Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Rounding out the top 5 on the list was Rhode Island, which is home to 8.94 candy stores per 100,000 residents.

The remainder of the top 10 went as such:

6. New Jersey

7. Pennsylvania

8. Illinois

9. Massachusetts

10. Wisconsin

There you have it! New York is officially one of the country's leading candy capitals.

Which candy store is your favorite? Let us know on the station's mobile app.

Get our free mobile app

Are These the 20 Best Chocolate Shops in Upstate NY? You Be the Judge! Does anybody really need an excuse for giving your loved one some chocolates. Or for treating yourself to a sweet treat? There are so many wonderful chocolate shops in Upstate New York just go for it any time this year. The delectable creations these 20 Upstate New York chocolatiers come up with are nothing short of amazing, especially the bark candy, truffles, bon bons, and sponge candy! I am sure your mouth will be watering after you see some of the beautiful chocolate creations! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Spirit Halloween Relaunches Spirit Christmas with 3 New York Locations Spirit Christmas is a seasonal retail store operated by Spencer Spirit Holdings . A sister brand to Spirit Halloween , the store offers various decorations and costumes for the Christmas season, along with visits from Santa Claus. If you're expecting it to be a spooky kind of Christmas store, don't. It will be a tried and true Christmas store.

At some point, the 1990’s incarnation of the store was discontinued. Spencer Gifts tested the concept themselves after acquiring the Spirit Halloween brand in 1999, operating their own Spirit Christmas stores in 2005 and 2006. In 2024, the store was revived once more, with 10 locations set to open. Below, you can find the full list of locations Gallery Credit: Conor M Walsh