Sweet! New York State Named One of America’s Best Candy Capitals

Trick or treat!

Where's the best place to get something sweet?

A fun study of the nation's top candy capitals pitted states against each other to see which are the best equipped at satisfying sweet tooth cravings.

Shocking absolutely no one, New York made the top 5.

Pricelisto, a price-tracking website, wanted to find out how many candy stores each state has and compared them to their total population.

For those curious, there are approximately 23,667 dedicated candy stores nationwide.

In the end, only a handful of states had a large enough density of sweet shops to satisfy the sugar-crazed masses.

While Vermont took the #1 spot because, obviously, they are drowning in maple sugar stores. In fact, it was found they have 12.2 candy stores per 100,000 residents. 

New Hampshire, for similar reasons, claimed second place with 10.63 candy stores per 100,000 residents 

Maine followed behind in third place, with an average of 9.74 candy stores per 100,000 residents 

New York bucked the maple sugar trend with a fourth place finish, thanks to the state having a whopping 1,782 dedicated sweet shoppes statewide. This is the second-highest number of candy stores anywhere, aside from California.

Based on our insane number of candy stores and dense population, it was found the Empire State has about 9.11 candy stores per 100,000 residents.

While a lot of the candy focus seems to be on New York City, those of us living Upstate know something these city dwellers don't.

We are home to some of the best candy stores in the world.

Rounding out the top 5 on the list was Rhode Island, which is home to 8.94 candy stores per 100,000 residents 

The remainder of the top 10 went as such:

6. New Jersey
7. Pennsylvania
8. Illinois
9. Massachusetts
10. Wisconsin

There you have it! New York is officially one of the country's leading candy capitals.

Which candy store is your favorite? Let us know on the station's mobile app.

