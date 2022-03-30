The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling a new drug detection device.

The MX908 can detect trace levels of a broad range of drugs in seconds and is used by many U.S. law enforcement agencies.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Executive's Office loading...

It’s capable of analyzing gas/vapor, solid/liquid and aerosol samples, and with simple swabbing, can identify most drugs of abuse, including more than 2,000 novel fentanyl analogs and even mixtures of street drugs that contain cutting agents.

The device will be used at the County Jail to detect drug contraband and can also be used in the field if needed.

“This advanced technology gives us the capability to positively identify even residual amounts of drugs in seconds and can be a game-changer in a rapidly changing drug threat environment,” Oneida County Executive Picente said. “The device supports first responder safety by allowing them to identify drug exposures and take appropriate precautions, improving evidence for drug investigations and enhancing our public health surveillance activities to help understand and combat emerging drug threats in our community, including any illicit drugs entering our correctional facility.”

Oneida County will be the first correctional facility in New York state to use the MX908.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says correction officers are facing more dangers than ever and he has an obligation to ensure that he’s doing all that he can to protect the officers.

Maciol says the state-of-the-art device will be able to detect dangerous and sometimes fatal contraband coming in through the mail.

Oneida County Executive's Office Oneida County Executive's Office loading...

The $80,000 device was purchased with the county Health Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance grant.

Meet The Oneida County Sheriff's Office K9 Officers

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.