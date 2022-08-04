Play Golf and Help Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Keep Area Safe

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for golfers for their annual golf tournament assisting the non-profit group in raising money for their Anonymous Tip Hotline Reward Fund.

The second annual golf outing to benefit Crime Stoppers will be held on Friday, September 16th at the Shamrock Golf Course in Oriskany. Registration fee is $80 per golfer or $320 for a foursome.

"Hole Sponsor donation of $100 can be made payable to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers with “2022 GolfOuting” written on the memo line, mailed to PO Box 4884, Rome, NY 13442-4884, along with the completed Hole Sponsor Form," according to Crime Stopper Treasurer Anna Johnson. Sponsors will receive a digital sample of their sign for approval, according to Johnson. All sponsor donations must be made by August 31st.

Crime Stoppers is a national non-profit organization with individual local chapters like Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, which focuses on the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate New York. Crime Stoppers encourages people to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime, by offering anonymous tips to authorities without fear of retribution.

"Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers provides a telephone number and Web Tips to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime," according to the local website.

Community members can place a 100% anonymous Tip, in several ways.

1) Through the website by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) Call the Tip Hotline at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) Tips can also be submitted through the Android or App Store by searching P3TIPS

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender. Reward amounts are determined by the severity of the crime.

