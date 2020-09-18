Rome Man Accused Of Having Sexual Contact With A Child

Oneida County CAC

A Rome man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says 37-year old Anthony Melise had sexual contact with a 10-year old girl in the Spring and early Summer of this year.

Melise is charged with criminal sexual act.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the child, who has been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.