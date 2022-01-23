Russia Rejects UK Claim of Trying to Replace Ukraine Leader

By JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry has rejected a British claim that Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate.

Volunteer Defence Unit Trains In Kyiv KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 22: Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest on January 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Across Ukraine thousands of civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat training and in time of war would be under direct command of the Ukrainian military. While Ukrainian officials have acknowledged the country has little chance to fend off a full Russian invasion, Russian occupation troops would likely face a deep-rooted, decentralised and prolonged insurgency. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border to Ukraine. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) loading...

Britain's Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services.

Murayev is the leader of a small party that has no seats in the parliament. The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment without providing evidence to back it up.

It comes high tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia's designs on Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied the U.K. accusations on Sunday.

