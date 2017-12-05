Seward Secures Funding For Cooperstown WiFi Hotspots
The Village of Cooperstown is receiving a $250,000 state grant to fund a WiFi hotspot program.
The funding was announced by Senator James Seward.
Officials from the Village, Otsego Now and MIDTEL will work together to implement a .pilot program that will bring public WiFi access to Main Street in Cooperstown.
The service offerings will include a free, low speed, limited access time option for people who just need to check email or do some light browsing; a more robust service for a monthly subscription fee and 1-day, 3-day, and 7-day passes for those visiting the area.
Local businesses will have the ability to have their own WiFi service for their customers.
Seward says the program will greatly enhance communication capabilities in the Village.