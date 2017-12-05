Seward Secures Funding For Cooperstown WiFi Hotspots

The Village of Cooperstown is receiving a $250,000 state grant to fund a WiFi hotspot program.

The funding was announced by Senator James Seward.

Officials from the Village, Otsego Now and MIDTEL will work together to implement a .pilot program that will bring public WiFi access to Main Street in Cooperstown.

The service offerings will include a free, low speed, limited access time option for people who just need to check email or do some light browsing; a more robust service for a monthly subscription fee and 1-day, 3-day, and 7-day passes for those visiting the area.

Local businesses will have the ability to have their own WiFi service for their customers.