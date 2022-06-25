A Wayne county contractor is accused of taking money for work that was allegedly never done.

According to a written release from New York State Police on June 24, 2022, the owner of Felix's Gutters and Improvement, is accused of taking $3,000 from a resident of Skaneateles, not purchasing the materials for the job, and allegedly failing to complete the work.

Police say that the resident making the complaint alleged that despite "numerous attempts" by the person making the complaint "to obtain a start date for the work, Mr. Felix would not return to do the work."

State Police arrested 26-year-old Tylor J. Felix of Sodus, New York and charged him with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.

Felix was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Skaneateles Court on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.



Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.