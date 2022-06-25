Sodus Contractor Accused of Putting Ethics in the Gutter in Skaneateles
A Wayne county contractor is accused of taking money for work that was allegedly never done.
According to a written release from New York State Police on June 24, 2022, the owner of Felix's Gutters and Improvement, is accused of taking $3,000 from a resident of Skaneateles, not purchasing the materials for the job, and allegedly failing to complete the work.
Police say that the resident making the complaint alleged that despite "numerous attempts" by the person making the complaint "to obtain a start date for the work, Mr. Felix would not return to do the work."
State Police arrested 26-year-old Tylor J. Felix of Sodus, New York and charged him with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.
Felix was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Skaneateles Court on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:00pm.
Anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]