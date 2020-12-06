Sunday COVID-19 Positive Numbers for Herkimer and Oneida Counties

More big COVID numbers were announced on Sunday by officials in Herkimer and Oneida County.

In Oneida County, there were two new deaths due to the virus and 172 new positive cases. There are now 2,716 active positive cases in the county and 95 residents are hospitalized. 160 county residents have died from COVID since the virus started in March.

COVID-19 Number for Oneida County as of Midnight on December 5, 2020

172 new positive cases, 6,262 total. 7 nursing home residents.

2,716 active positive cases.

2 new COVID-19-related deaths (1 nursing home resident), 160 total.

91 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.72 at MVHS. 19 at Rome Memorial.

15 are nursing home residents.

4 patients are hospitalized out of county.

3,386 positive cases have been resolved.

302,618 total negative results.

315,141 total tests

2,716 in mandatory isolation.

1,714 in mandatory quarantine.

In Herkimer County, there are 22 new positive COVID-19 cases, brining the active positive cases to 323. 8 Herkimer County residents are hospitalized.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 12/06/2020:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 22 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 923 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 323 Total Hospitalized: 8 Total number recovered: 575 Covid Deaths: 14

Negative Covid-19 test results: 59447

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 380 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 20