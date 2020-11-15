Oneida County Inches Towards COVID-19 Yellow Zone

Oneida County is getting very close to a 7-day average of 3-percent of positive COVID-19 tests, which would push it into the Governor's Yellow Zone restrictions. As of yesterday, the county was at a 2.9-percent rolling 7-day average with 57 new positive cases to report as of 12 noon on Sunday. That brings the total number of active COVID cases to 745, and 3,572 since the outbreak began.

Governor Cuomo's "Yellow Zone" is designed to kick-in for any county that reaches a 3-percent positivity rate for a 7-day rolling average. Counties reaching the yellow zone would face new restrictions, including mandatory testing in schools, or opt into 100-percent virtual learning.

Sunday's increase of 57 cases is down from previous days when new cases have been 100 and above.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

57 new positive cases, 3,565* total (*Upon further investigation, 3 positive cases were removed from the previous total) 1 nursing home resident..

745 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 137 total.

28 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 25 at MVHS. 3 at Rome Memorial.

13 are nursing home residents.

5 patients are hospitalized out of county.

2,683 positive cases have been resolved.

258,366 total negative results.

261,931 total tests conducted.

745 in mandatory isolation.

1,441 in mandatory quarantine.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b

Potential Public Exposures

11/2/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Place of exposure: Upstate Empire Fitness

Address of exposure: 1307 Champlin Ave., Utica, NY

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/16/20