Four COVID-19 Deaths Over Weekend in Mohawk Valley

There were four new deaths in the region from COVID-19, according to local health departments. Oneida County reported two deaths on Saturday and two on Sunday, bringing the total number of people in the county who have died of COVID-19 to 394. Herkimer County reported no new deaths and remains at a total of 94 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began a year ago.

The positive news is the far lower plateau reached in both counties with new daily cases of well under 100. Oneida County is at a season low of 616 active cases with a total of 88 new cases over the weekend. Herkimer County reported 20 new cases of the virus and 94 active cases currently.

Hospitalizations are also down in both counties. Herkimer County has eight residents currently in the hospital suffering from coronavirus. Oneida County has 39 county residents suffering from the virus in the hospital.

The number of active cases are down significantly from the pandemic high numbers in November, December and January.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 02/28/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today:

12

Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)

5438

Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:

94

Total Hospitalized:

8

Total number recovered:

5247

Covid Deaths:

97

Negative Covid-19 test results: 105826

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 182 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 0

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 110 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Feb. 26.

29 new positive cases, 19,382* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total.)

605 active positive cases.

2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 392 total.

36 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 30 at MVHS. 6 at Rome Health.

8 are nursing home residents.

3 patients are hospitalized out of county.

18,385 positive cases have been resolved.

538,265 total negative results.

557,647 total tests.

605 in mandatory isolation.

830 in mandatory quarantine.