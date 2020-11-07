Another Record Day of COVID-Cases in Oneida County

Saturday was another day of high positive testing in Oneida County in the battle against coronavirus COVID19.

There were 51 new positive cases in the county, bringing the total number of active positive cases in the county to 390. 51 is the second largest increase in cases since the virus reached Oneida County. Active cases were in single digits one month ago. This rate of active cases is the highest since April 6th, when there were 401 active cases. That means there are nearly as many active cases right now of COVID as there were back in April when the virus was at its peak.

So far, 132 Oneida County residents have died from the virus, there were no new deaths in the last 24-hours. However, hospitalizations are up with 28 county residents hospitalized because of the virus. There are 1,429 county residents currently quarantined.

This is the second extremely large increase in as many days. There were 50 new cases on Friday, second and third only to May 4th, when there were 63 new positive cases after a farming outbreak occurred in Oneida.

There were no public exposures to report.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

51 new positive cases, 3,028 total. (5 are nursing home residents.)

390 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 132 total.

23 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS). (10 are nursing home residents.)