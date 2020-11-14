Oneida County COVID Numbers Spike Again on Saturday

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said on Friday at a press briefing that the county has never seen COVID numbers so high and warned there would have to be restrictions if there wasn't a decrease soon. That decline didn't come on Saturday, as testing resulted in another spike with nearly 700 cases now deemed active.

There are now 99 new cases of coronavirus in Oneida County (11 are nursing home residents) bringing the total to 3,515. There are now 695 active COVID cases and 34 county residents hospitalized. 25 patients are at MVHS, 3 are at Rome Memorial and 6 patients are hospitalized outside the county. 12 of the patients hospitalized are nursing home residents.

At the peak of virus back in the spring, the most cases active in the county were 401 on June 1st. On September 1st, there were 47 active cases and on October 1st there were a total of 93. There have been 600 new cases since November 6th.

Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS told WIBX on Friday that hospitalizations tend to lag by 3 - 4 weeks and with cases spiking higher than ever, the current concern is how many hospitalizations we'll see locally as these cases mature.

County Executive Picente urged residents on Friday to avoid crowds and gatherings and to wear masks when unable to maintain six feet of distance.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.