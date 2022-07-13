It’s Time To Trade The Sabres for the Buffalo Braves

As the 2022-23 NHL season approaches, Western New York beings its normal routine of getting its hopes up for the possibility of good hockey in Buffalo.

With the NHL Draft behind us and NHL Free Agency starting, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking this is going to be our year.

However, considering how the last few years have been for Buffalo hockey, maybe it's time to consider contacting the City of Los Angeles and team owner Steve Ballmer if they would be interested in an even swap: The Clippers Braves for The Sabres.

Think about it, this isn't a bad idea and could really be a win-win for both cities.

Los Angeles seems like a city that is prime to have two NHL Franchises in the same town. The Sabres could change their name to the Los Angeles Sunshines and everything could be bright and happy for everyone. This could really be a good thing, especially since attendance for Sabres games during the last season was abysmal with the average attendance at the Key Bank Center down more than 50% when ranked over the last 10 years. A few rays of sunshine could do them good.

For years the Clippers Braves have been maligned as the little basketball brother to the Lakers, including many years of business struggles with the arena both teams share. They don't need to take that anymore, just come on back home to Buffalo, we have a great arena just waiting for you to fill it with thousands of screaming fans.

The Clippers Braves have had a winning record each of the last 5 years, and have qualified for the NBA playoffs in 3 of those years.

All of which is something our beloved hockey team hasn't done in a while. In fact, The Clippers Braves have made the playoffs 8 out of the last 10 years, while the Sabres haven't seen the postseason since the 2011 season.

While Buffalo was once a 3-sport-city, with the Bills, Sabres, and Buffalo Braves all having teams in the city, and can likely again support 3 teams with our fanbase, I for one would happily give up the Sabres to have the Braves back.

Someone call the Pegula's and let's get to work on this before the season start.

