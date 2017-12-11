Utica Man Arrested Following Child Abuse Investigation
An investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center into alleged child abuse has led to the arrest of a Utica man.
36-year old Philip Kistner is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
The case has been referred to the District Attorney's Office for further investigation and additional charges may be filed.
Services were offered to the victim by the Child Advocacy Center.
Anyone with further information or concerns is asked to call the CAC at 315-732-3990.