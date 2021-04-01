The avid anglers in Central New York know that April 1st is not only April Fool's Day, it's the first day of Trout Season! One Utica man wasn't going to let the weather stop him from his annual tradition.

Wayne from Utica is a regular caller of 'First News with Keeler in the Morning' and we opened Thursday's show taking a call from Wayne who was live from the Oriskany Creek under the cover of darkness and fat snowflakes. For Wayne the opening day of Trout Season is a tradition he and his dad had when he was still alive and he says a little winter weather would never stop him from missing it.

So, how did Wayne do?? In the short time between when he spoke to us and the writing of this story, he sent us a photo of the morning's catch. A traditionalist, Wayne uses a combination of salted minnows, worms and spinners.

Wayne in Utica

According to the New York State Department of Conservation, the official Trout Season runs from April 1st to October 15th. Trout species include "Brook, Brown and Rainbow Trout and hybrids of these species; and Splake," according to the DEC. There are no size requirements and you have a limit of 5 per day. A license is required for fishing.

For the die-hards, low temperatures and snow will not stop them from enjoying all the Mohawk Valley has to offer when it comes to the creatures that swim in our copious bodies of water. So, get your coat, rod and reel and get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Stay warm Wayne! Here's another view from Wayne's fishing spot.

Wayne in Utica