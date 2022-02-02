Winter Storm Landon Dumping Heavy Snow & Lots of It in Central New York

Winter Storm Landon will land in Central New York and leave behind enough snow you'll be digging out Friday morning.

The National Weather Service expects the 'long duration winter storm' to begin late tonight and last into Friday. It'll start with mixed precipitation with the heaviest snowfall arriving in time for the Thursday evening commute and lasting long enough to impact travel Friday morning.

Light mixed precipitation will move into the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The main round of snow is expected Thursday afternoon and night with lingering lighter snows Friday.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 1 AM Thursday (2/3/22) TO 3 PM Friday (2/4/22) for Oneida, Onondaga, Madison and Herkimer Counties.

Snow Totals

9 to 12 inches is expected in Utica, Rome, Oneida, Boonville, Syracuse and Hamilton before the storm moves on. The Finger Lakes and Western Mohawk Valley regions will see the most significant snowfall accumulations.

The heaviest snowfall will arrive late Thursday night and last through Friday, making travel difficult for the morning commute.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with highs around 40.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 1 am. Snow likely between 1 am and 2 am, then rain and snow after 2 am. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 2 pm, then rain and snow likely. High near 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow that could be heavy at times. Low near 20. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 6 inches.

Friday: Snow, that could be heavy at times, mainly before 2 pm. High near 20. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

