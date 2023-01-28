10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides.

If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique things to see along your travels. If you're looking for more places to use in your next car game of I-Spy, we've got you covered with 10 more unique roadside attractions throughout the state of New York.

Here are a couple of honorable mentions that didn't quite make it into the gallery:

Spinning UHaul (Albany)

If you're local, you probably pass this giant UHaul building on a daily basis, complete with the spinning UHaul truck on top, but did you know they filmed the famous chase scene from "Salt" right here in Albany along the 787? You can even see this UHaul spinning behind Angelina Jolie as she moves across the highway during a high speed shootout. You can read more about the movie's connection to Albany here.

Potty Town (Potsdam)

After receiving pushback from the zoning board to utilize land for business, Potsdam local Hank Robar decided to go in a different direction and turn it into an art exhibit of florally decorated porcelain thrones. You can see these works of art along Market St. and Maple St. in Potsdam, NY. Read all about the legal battle that led to the creation of Potty Town here.

