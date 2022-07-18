A Missing Tonawanda Woman, Akeda Howton, Has Been Found Dead

Sadly, a woman who was listed as missing in Tonawanda has been found dead. According to an update on Facebook from WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons, she was found deceased. Akeda was listed as missing on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Sad update: Akeda has been located deceased-RIP . Please continue to keep her friends & family lifted in prayers during this time.

While no details about her death have been released, various friends and family members of Akeda posted that she was last seen with a man, Kenneth Worthy.

There are lots of posts on Facebook alleging that this was a domestic violence death.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs And Crime, women worldwide are prone to be victims of fatal domestic violence incidents,

Some 47,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by their intimate partners or other family members in 2020. This means that, on average, a woman or girl is killed by someone in her own family every 11 minutes.

My prayers go out to her loved ones and I hope her family can get justice for her untimely death.

Domestic Violence Resources in the WNY area:

Family Justice Center Hotline

716-558-7233

211 WNY

888-696-9211

Domestic Violence Help Hotline - Haven House

716-884–6000 or 716-862-HELP

Erie County Department of Social Services - Domestic Violence Unit

716-858-6118

National Domestic Violence hotline

800-799-SAFE

