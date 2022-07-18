A Missing Tonawanda Woman, Akeda Howton, Has Been Found Dead
Sadly, a woman who was listed as missing in Tonawanda has been found dead. According to an update on Facebook from WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons, she was found deceased. Akeda was listed as missing on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Sad update: Akeda has been located deceased-RIP . Please continue to keep her friends & family lifted in prayers during this time.
While no details about her death have been released, various friends and family members of Akeda posted that she was last seen with a man, Kenneth Worthy.
There are lots of posts on Facebook alleging that this was a domestic violence death.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs And Crime, women worldwide are prone to be victims of fatal domestic violence incidents,
Some 47,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by their intimate partners or other family members in 2020. This means that, on average, a woman or girl is killed by someone in her own family every 11 minutes.
My prayers go out to her loved ones and I hope her family can get justice for her untimely death.
Domestic Violence Resources in the WNY area:
Family Justice Center Hotline
716-558-7233
211 WNY
888-696-9211
Domestic Violence Help Hotline - Haven House
716-884–6000 or 716-862-HELP
Erie County Department of Social Services - Domestic Violence Unit
716-858-6118
National Domestic Violence hotline
800-799-SAFE
WNY Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 11 Women [Photos]
These 11 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police need your help to solve these cases and bring their families and friends closure. Some of these cases have gone unsolved for a few years. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.”
Najae Lanier
Reward of up to $7,500
Najae Lanier was murdered on Page Street and Lawn Avenue in Buffalo on August 16, 2021.
Cheryl Mayes
Reward of up to $7,500
Cheryl Mayes was murdered on Bedell Road in Grand Island on March 11, 2017.
Lorinia Robinson
Reward of up to $7,500
Lorinia Robinson was killed on Lisbon Avenue in Buffalo on October 20, 2021.
Lakendra Tillmon
Reward of up to $7,500
Lakendra Tillmon was killed in front of 55 Butler Avenue in Buffalo on August 2, 2018.
Holly Seiler
Reward of up to $7,500
Holly Seiler was killed in her home at 605 East High Street in Lockport on October 20, 2016.
Geneva “Mimi” Smith
Reward of up to $7,500
Geneva “Mimi” Smith was killed on Pamona Place in Buffalo on June 20, 2018.
Joshlyn “Booka” Bishop
Reward of up to $7,500
Joshlyn “Booka” Bishop was killed near 75 Stevenson Street in Buffalo on December 27, 2018.
Selina Childs
Reward of up to $7,500
Selina Childs was murdered on Wood Avenue in Buffalo on October 20, 2020.
Rayshionna Johnson
Reward of up to $7,500
Rayshionna Johnson was killed on Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on September 19, 2020.
Jasmine Harrison
Reward of up to $7,500
Jasmine Harrison was murdered on Eller Street in Buffalo on March 23, 2019.
Dayana Jackson
Reward of up to $7,500
Dayana Jackson was killed on Koons Avenue in Buffalo on June 28, 2020.