Flags at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota are flying at half-staff in the memory of former middleweight champion Jake LaMotta.

LaMotta died On Tuesday at a nursing home in Florida following a battle with pneumonia. He was 95.

LaMotta famously battled Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Robinson in six legendary bouts. His pro record stands at 83-19-4 (30 KOs).

LaMotta's life story was brought to the big screen by Martin Scorsese in the 1980 Academy Award-winning film "Raging Bull" starring Robert DeNiro.

“Jake LaMotta was one of the toughest and most relentless boxers in ring history,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “The Hall of Fame joins the boxing world in mourning the passing of a legend.”