Former Speaker Newt Gingrich To Join Keeler Thursday Morning

Newt Gingrich was a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979-1999 and was Speaker of the House his final four years in Congress. He's joining First News with Keeler in the Morning to promote his new book, Shakedown.

Gingrich will join the Keeler crew for a phone interview at 8:40 a.m. You'll be able to listen to the interview on WIBX 950 AM, WIBX950.com, on the free WIBX 950 mobile app, or watch on WFXV FOX-33.

The former Speaker's new book is a fictional story about a world Newt and co-author Pete Earley have some experience in. An excerpt from a synopsis on Amazon reads,

When an exiled Iranian scientist is assassinated in Washington, DC, the former FBI counterintelligence agent and ex-SEAL are pulled back into the world of clandestine ops—and the fate of the entire East Coast is at stake. Joining ranks with a heralded Mossad agent, Mayberry and Garrett pursue a skilled international killer hired to murder a legendary Israeli spymaster.

This novel is the follow-up to Collusion, the first in a series of "ripped-from-the-headlines" political thrillers.

It is assumed that Gingrich will give his take on the COVID-19 pandemic, the current state of the economy and other national topics. Don't miss what's sure to be an awesome interview.