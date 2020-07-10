Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, July 9th, 2020

Thursday, July 9th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio says that schools will be open this Fall and Tonya J. Powers (FNR) reports on the specifics.

7 AM Hour

- Monaski is excited about the news being delivered by Jeff Stone! It's official Kookie's Q and Creamery will be opening for the Q part for business. The Brisket is back! We talk to Jeff Stone about it.

- Herkimer County Board of Legislators Chair Vin Bono calls in this morning and we talk to him about a number of Herkimer County topics including the jail and a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.

8 AM Hour

- It has been announced that tomorrow malls across the state, under Phase 4 reopening, can open! Finally. We speak with Lt. Governor of New York Kathy Hochul. She speaks to us about the reasons for delay on opening malls and other issues.

- Dr. Hall joins us this morning yet again to answer questions on the future of COVID-19.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------