A Quiet Place writer/director and co-star, John Krasinski, was in Little Falls on Tuesday, scouting out filming locations for his sequel to the sci-fi thriller that he and his wife Emily Blunt starred in last year. Much of the movie, which performed exceptionally well at the box office, was filmed in and around Little Falls, in 2017 and 2018.

Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask confirmed that Krasinski was in town; however, he said "no location has been confirmed" thus far. Last month, Krasinski was spotted in Western New York seeking filming locations, according to a story in the Democrat and Chronicle. It's believed the film will be called, A Quiet Place 2.

In addition to his film career, Krasinski became best known for his role of Jim Halpern on the NBC sitcom, The Office. Coincidentally, that show's storyline placed Krasinski in Utica (near Little Falls), as part of a road trip to the show's Upstate New York office of the fictitious Dunder Mifflin paper company.