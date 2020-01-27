Keeler Show Notes for Monday, January 27th, 2020

Monday, January 27th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The New York Times reports John Bolton is releasing a book and in it will allege President Trump told him to withhold funding to Ukraine until investigations were announced into Biden. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on to talk about

7 AM Hour

- Herkimer College announced last week that they will be introducing E-Sports on campus. Don Dutcher is with us this morning to talk about what it all means

8 AM Hour

- Martita Jara is from the Food Network and she's on this morning to talk about the best recipes for the "Big Game" this Sunday.

- The world was shocked to learn of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. He passed away along with his daughter and 7 other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

- The White House has been reacting to the latest coming from the Impeachment trial and stories surrounding it. Jon Decker of Fox News Radio is on this morning to give analysis on all of it.