Keeler Show Notes for Monday, June 17th, 2019

Monday, June 17th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) joins us this morning to talk about the latest on the U.S./Iran tensions.

7 AM Hour

- Gregg and Skye Garfinkel are on this morning to talk about Juvenile Diabetes and the Children's Congress. Gregg's daughter Skye is testifying.

8 AM Hour

- Utica OD Sports Editor and longtime reporter, Ron Moshier, is retired. We speak to him about his tenure covering local sports.

- Jon Decker of Fox News Radio gives us the latest details on the POTUS foreign influence follow-up.