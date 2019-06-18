Keeler Show Notes for Monday, June 17th, 2019
Monday, June 17th, 2019
6 AM Hour
- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) joins us this morning to talk about the latest on the U.S./Iran tensions.
7 AM Hour
- Gregg and Skye Garfinkel are on this morning to talk about Juvenile Diabetes and the Children's Congress. Gregg's daughter Skye is testifying.
8 AM Hour
- Utica OD Sports Editor and longtime reporter, Ron Moshier, is retired. We speak to him about his tenure covering local sports.
- Jon Decker of Fox News Radio gives us the latest details on the POTUS foreign influence follow-up.