Keeler Show Notes for Monday, October 2nd, 2017

Monday, October 2nd, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Jessica Rosenthal from Fox News Radio is on this morning to give the latest update on the Las Vegas mass shooting.

7 AM Hour

- Marlene Angelini calls in to talk about her time spent in Vegas and eating at Mandalay Bay.

- Mello Testa joins us to talk about how his wife left for Vegas yesterday and is safe.

- Steve Hauck calls in this morning to talk about this terrible tragedy from a law enforcement standpoint.

- Cindy Testa is on this morning. She calls in from Las Vegas after calling her husband to let her know that she's okay. We also wrap with Steve Hauck.

8 AM Hour

- Ann Marie Labella joins us this morning to talk about the fact that her and her husband plan to fly out to Las Vegas for vacation later this week.