Keeler Show Notes for Monday, September 25th, 2017

Monday, September 25th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on this morning to give an update on the Tennessee church shooting.

- Jon Decker of Fox News Radio is on this morning to give us a report on Trump/NFL Player protest controversy.

- Herkimer County Legislator Kurt Ackerman joins us this morning to give more information on the costs associated with the Herkimer County Jail.

7 AM Hour

- Utica Councilman John Jacon is one of 5 who voted 'Yes' on the extension of term limits for City of Utica officials.

- Utica Councilman Bill Phillips is also one of the 5 who voted 'Yes' to extend term limits for City of Utica officials.

- Michael Mott is a New Hartford native who is a musician now living in NYC. He is on this morning to talk about the release of his latest album, "Abandoned Heart."

8 AM Hour

- Ron Moshier from the Utica OD is on this morning to give us a recap of the local high school football games over the weekend. We also talk about Trump's comments on the NFL.