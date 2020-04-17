Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, April 16th, 2020

Thursday, April 16th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Should grocery store workers get the same PPE as healthcare workers? We discuss with Tonya J. Powers (FNR) about policies impacting a different kind of front line worker during COVID-19.

- While many clinics and healthcare facilities are cancelling appointments and colonoscopies, Rebecca Hess is providing another option.

7 AM Hour

- How are things going in the City of Rome? We check in with Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo about how she's handling everything.

- Have you enjoyed our daily updates with Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS as much as we have? He joins us once again with an update on what he continues to learn about this complex virus.

8 AM Hour

- The Falcon Clinic in New Hartford is still seeing patients when necessary, but they offer a number of different services without having to leave home. Dr. Richard Chmielewski calls in to talk about Osteopathic medicine in the age of COVID-19.

- We are so excited to be speaking with the best Trump impersonator since he took office. J-L Cauvin joins us this morning to demonstrate. Love Trump of Hate Him...this guy is good.

- Naegele's Beer of the Week is brand new and local. Saranac's Green Tea Seltzer

We end the program with an amazing rendition of the National Anthem from Max Scialdone and Kelly Preston.